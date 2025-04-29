Championship boss placed on gardening leave after Burnley drubbing amid West Brom links
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 42-year-old has been placed on gardening leave by the Hoops ahead of their final game of the season against Sunderland on Saturday.
It comes amid speculation Cifuentes is in the running to take over at West Brom, where they recently parted ways with Tony Mowbray.
Should the Baggies make a move for the Spaniard, QPR will be due compensation.
QPR have confirmed assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis for the weekend’s clash against the Black Cats.
“This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned,” CEO Christian Nourry added.
“I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time.
“As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.”
It comes just days after QPR were thrashed 5-0 by Scott Parker’s men as the Clarets maintained their title hopes ahead of the season finale agaisnt Millwall.
The Loftus Road outfit sit 15th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone.
Cifuentes first made the move to West London in October 2023 after Gareth Ainsworth had been sacked following a poor start to the season.
At the time, QPR had lost six games in a row and were bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety. But Cifuentes guided the Hoops away from trouble to an 18th-placed finish, six points ahead of the bottom three.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.