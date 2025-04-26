QPR 0-5 Burnley: Clarets cruise back top before Leeds United play and match all-time clean sheet record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley cruised back to the top of the Championship table before Leeds United play with a dominant and one-sided victory against QPR.

Scott Parker’s men gave the travelling Clarets even more to celebrate by delivering a masterclass in their last away game of the season.

Fresh from sealing promotion on Easter Monday, Burnley were full of confidence and served up some of their best football of the season.

Not only that, they showed the hunger and desire of a side that wants to finish the Championship by lifting the title, rather than settle for second place.

Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento both bagged braces after Josh Cullen had opened the scoring as the Clarets made it a remarkable 32 league games unbeaten.

Not only that, Burnley have now matched the all-time English league record for clean sheets with their 30th of the campaign, matching Port Vale’s record in 1953/54. Parker’s men will now look to beat it on the final day next week when they host Millwall.

The Clarets move back top of the table, possibly temporarily, with Leeds United not in action until Monday night when they take on play-off chasing Bristol City. But a win for Burnley next week will see them finish the season with 100 points for the second straight occasion in the second tier.

Josh Cullen sticks away Burnley's opener during their one-sided victory against QPR. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

There was a welcome return to Burnley’s squad as Aaron Ramsey was involved with the first-team for the first time in 14 months.

The midfielder has faced over a year on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury during a defeat to Arsenal in February 2024.

A month ago, the attacking midfielder made his long-awaited return for the club’s Under-21 side and has since made another two outings, stepping up his minutes.

The 22-year-old now returned to the first-team picture for the first time, having been named among the substitutes.

Parker made one change to his side from Easter Monday’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United, as Luca Koleosho came in for Marcus Edwards.

Lyle Foster, who is closing in on a return from a shoulder problem, remained absent alongside Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor.

As for QPR, they made two changes to their side from last week’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

The Hoops, playing at home for the final time this season, with nothing to play for in terms of promotion or relegation, made a bright start, getting in behind Burnley’s backline on a couple of occasions. Thankfully Maxime Esteve and Josh Cullen were on hand to make timely interceptions.

Jaidon Anthony came close with Burnley’s first chance of the game after just three minutes, slashing just wide of the upright with a fierce volley with the outside of his boot.

Luca Koleosho, starting for the first time since New Year’s Day, saw half a glimpse of goal after Anthony’s block ricocheted straight to him, only to see his effort blocked by Ronnie Edwards.

Burnley soon took total control of the game after edging their noses in front through Josh Cullen, who bizarrely found himself in a number nine role.

The deep-lying playmaker latched onto Josh Brownhill’s cheeky through-ball, which nutmegged a QPR defender, before turning beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

Confidence was flowing through the Burnley team at this point, buoyed by their boisterous away following, as Zian Flemming saw a shot blocked from Anthony’s pullback.

Anthony, who was involved in a lot of the early running, almost got in on the act when he looked to reach Connor Roberts’ cross towards the back post.

It was simply only a matter of time until a second goal arrived and lo and behold, we didn’t have to wait too long. Only 20 minutes were on the clock when Zian Flemming doubled Burnley’s lead.

Koleosho created the opening by rinsing his full-back for fun down the right, before pulling the ball back for Roberts whose goalbound effort was cleared off the goalline. But Zian Flemming was there to force the ball home for his 13th of the campaign.

The Dutchman was soon peeling off to celebrate again as he headed home Burnley’s third of the game, finishing off from another Brownhill assist.

The Clarets were absolutely coasting, dominating possession and forcing their way through QPR almost at will. Any concerns over complacency were well and truly put to bed.

With 11 minutes of the first-half remaining, Burnley were denied a fourth and a second for Cullen when the midfielder’s effort was cleared off the line.

QPR had to wait 40 minutes for their first attempt of the match as Nicolas Madsen volleyed miles over from 30 yards out, to huge ironic cheers from the away end.

The Hoops again briefly threatened on the stroke of half-time when Karamoko Dembele broke through on the break, but Burnley showed incredible hunger to immediately get nine men behind the ball to snuff out the danger.

Burnley made a comparatively quiet start to the second-half, as QPR switched things up with a couple of changes at the break.

They did threaten a fourth though when Brownhill nearly caught out the keeper with a dipping effort, which Paul Nardi just about claimed.

Hannibal was brought off relatively early into the second-half to protect him from a second yellow card. Jeremy Sarmiento, the man to replace him, enjoyed a perfect introduction to the game by adding a fourth just after the hour-mark.

It looked as though the opportunity had been squandered when Sarmiento took an extra touch to beat his marker, but his low, dragged effort took a wicked deflection to beat the keeper at his near post.

The Clarets cruised to the finish line at this point, although Maxime Esteve was required at one point to produce a now trademark recovery run to thwart substitute Emmerson Sutton.

James Trafford, who was a virtual spectator all game long, then showed his quality by pulling off an excellent save to deny Jack Colback.

There was still time for one final heartwarming moment as Aaron Ramsey returned to the pitch for the first time in 14 months, following a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury.

The midfielder was involved as Burnley added a fifth in stoppage-time, the midfielder setting Nathan Redmond free before the winger pulled the ball back for Sarmiento to drill home a second.

TEAMS

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Paal, Ashby (Andersen), Edwards (Fox), Colback, Varane, Dembele (Frey), Madsen (Chair), Kolli (Sutton)

Subs not used: Walsh, Morgan, Bennie, Min-Hyeok

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal (Sarmiento), Brownhill (Ramsey), Koleosho (Redmond), Anthony (Laurent), Flemming (Barnes)

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Edwards

Referee: James Linington

Attendance: 16,977 (1,710 Burnley)