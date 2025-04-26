Why Burnley's record-breaking season hasn't quite sunk in yet for boss Scott Parker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admits it’s still not fully sunk in what his Burnley side have achieved this season.

While the ultimate goal of promotion has now been achieved, the Clarets still have a number of records to protect heading into the final two games of the season.

Parker’s side remain unbeaten in their last 31 league games and have lost just twice all season. One more clean sheet, making it 30, will also match the all-time English record, first kept by Port Vale in 1953/54.

When asked if the records mean anything to him, Parker said: “I think it will when you get off the treadmill.

“What I mean by that terminology is at this present moment in time, for 11 months, you've just been on a treadmill.

“It's a treadmill that you understand we're doing really well here and this is brilliant and this record has been broken and that record has been broken. But it's probably not until the cold light of day when the season comes to an end that you jump off it and you reflect a little bit and you realise the achievements or some of the achievements that will really sink in for every one of us.

“It's not on the forefront at this present moment in time, but I'm extremely proud of it. What we have done over the course of this season, the numbers and certainly on the defensive side of things is pretty astonishing, to be quite honest with you.

The players of Burnley lift Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, into the air as they celebrate victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“To concede the amount of goals we've conceded, to go 31 games unbeaten, to lose at this present day only two games all year, it's pretty remarkable.

“I'm extremely proud of the group for us doing that. I think I'll be even more proud or probably have a real more understanding and probably sit back and think: ‘yeah, we've done really, really well’ when it's all said and done.

“I need to jump off that treadmill, but that's not for another 10 days. Then you can ask me then.”

Another stat is almost difficult to believe is that Burnley have still yet to concede more than one goal in a league game this season. They’ve also only shipped a remarkable 15 goals in 44 Championship games.

“Again, it’s pretty remarkable really,” Parker added.

“I think I've always said that and it probably gets a bit boring for you guys hearing it, but fundamentally people always look in the first line of people's eyes when you look at a defensive record or go to a keeper or go to a back four.

“Now, these guys have been incredible and they'll appreciate my words because as a group and as a unit, that would never, ever be the case if there wasn't a group of men every time they walk out of there, whether it's subs coming in, there's just traits in this team and habits in this team that every single one of them, if you're an attacking player, what, nine times out of 10, base your game around scoring goals, which, of course, that's still the case. They also have a real understanding as a group and as a team.

“They have real pride in us defending our own goal, so it’s just another stat from this year which is pretty remarkable.”