Scott Parker delivers early Burnley Premier League verdict after sealing promotion back to the top flight

Scott Parker is under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead for his Burnley side after he helped mastermind promotion from the Championship.

With two games remaining, Parker’s men will now be hoping to overcome Leeds United and finish the campaign with the league title to boot.

But with promotion now secured, one eye will inevitably turn towards next season and how Burnley go about staying up.

It’s a challenge that is only getting harder, with all six promoted clubs over the past two campaigns all suffering instant relegation.

Parker knows how difficult it will be, but has pledged to give it a “real go”.

“Tough, yeah, for sure it'll be tough,” he said. “I think that's been proven over the course of the last few years, really.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates with a Burnley delegate following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“So there's a massive challenge for us next year. But there was a massive challenge for us this year, which we managed to conquer, so let's give it a go.”

While Burnley were fully focused on their promotion charge prior to the Blades game, the club can now begin to put some plans in place.

“We'll probably start getting an eye on it,” Parker added.

“I think the most important thing is this has been one hard season. We've committed, we've sacrificed everything. They absolutely deserve to enjoy promotion, relax and really take in this moment for what they've achieved.

“So of course eyes will be on the weekend and then eyes on the next game, because let's try and finish the season in the right way and try and win the league.

“But as quickly as that comes, no doubt we'll be looking at next year as well.”

The Clarets finished on just 24 points the last time they were in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

They still have two remaining games to navigate this season, however, starting with a trip to QPR this weekend. Burnley then host Millwall on the final day.