Josh Brownhill on Scott Parker, Vincent Kompany, Burnley's summer turmoil, 'boring' tag and that Gudmundsson bust-up

Burnley skipper has described Scott Parker as the best manager he’s played under during his career.

The 29-year-old, who has also played under Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor, made the big claim while discussing a whole variety of topics on the I Had Trials Once podcast.

The one-and-a-half-hour interview, filmed before Burnley’s promotion was confirmed, is heavily based on Brownhill’s time in East Lancashire.

Among the talking points were: comparing Vincent Kompany and Scott Parker, the summer turmoil ahead of this season, the club’s ‘boring’ tag and an explanation of what really happened during that Johann Berg Gudmundsson documentary bust-up.

Here’s a selection of Brownhill’s best comments:

Promotion race

“It’s been a weird league. It’s been a very, very good season but I think it’s been quite difficult. There’s been a lot of noise around us as a squad.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, gives instructions to Josh Brownhill as they leave the pitch at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“A new manager, a fairly new squad…I think at the beginning of the season it was a tough start because we had a lot of people coming and going, not knowing what the squad was going to be.

“Up until the transfer window shut, it was quite hard to be around, a few players wanted to leave, they had ideas about where they wanted to go but things weren’t happening. It was just proper unsettling.

“Even though we won the first game at Luton and then beat Cardiff 5-0, we then got beat by Sunderland and then drew another and we’re under a lot of pressure, because we’ve obviously come down from the Premier League and everyone just expects you to walk the league.”

Summer turmoil

“They had interest from the Premier League and abroad and everyone wants to try and stay at the top level.

“A few of the lads pushed it a little bit and it just creates massive uncertainty with everyone, while we weren’t bringing any players in.

“We played Sunderland, we got beat 1-0 and it was crazy. We had a full-back at right-wing, we had a few young lads playing, for a couple of lads it was their first game.

“One lad, I think he was told he was going to go out on loan that week and ended up starting at the weekend, so it was just all over the place. It was a difficult start.

“But we built into it really well. Up until the January window finished, that’s when we had a squad. We brought in a few players and Marcus Edwards as well. We hit form at the right time.”

‘Boring’ reputation

“It was so strange because a few years ago when we won the Champ, at the beginning…it wasn’t similar, but we had a lot of noise around us. Especially our own fans.

“The transition from Dyche to Kompany was completely different football, so they weren’t really used to the way we were playing and we drew a lot of games at the beginning of the year. They weren’t 0-0s, but they were 1-1s. We’d go 1-0 up and they’d score with one shot in the 90th minute. “But the way we finished the season, I think they expected this to be exactly the same. But it’s completely different, it’s new, new players, new manager, it’s completely different.

“When you are drawing a lot of games 0-0 it’s frustrating. It’s not like we just work on defending, we have our routine of going through the week, defending, attacking, how we’re going to score three and concede none, that’s how we go into a game but some games it just didn’t work out.

“We were very solid though. As a team, he’s got a great group of lads. If someone gives the ball away, no matter who it is, everyone sprints back.

“We had [James] Trafford in net, CJ Egan-Riley, Maxime Esteve and Connor Roberts. There’s a few others, Joe Worrall was in at the beginning, Bashir Humphreys, so we had a really good back five. But I think it’s the whole team as well.

“Going forward we just weren’t on the right side of little things, but we were very solid. People were saying we were boring but I think people were just frustrated to be honest.

“One person said it and everyone runs with it. People probably still say it now, ‘yeah they won this but they’re still boring’.”

Vincent Kompany

“You go into the summer wondering who’s going to be in charge and Vincent Kompany comes in.

“I’m a Man City fan, I’ve gone to games and he’s a City legend so when you hear he’s coming in you’re buzzing. He’s been under Pep so you know what he’s going to be like and I felt it was going to be a lot more enjoyable seeing more of the ball.

“Trying to keep possession in the Championship is a lot easier than when you’re in the Premier League though. Trying to do that against all these big teams is difficult. You give the ball away once and before you know it they’re having a shot on goal.

“But I really enjoyed it. The formation we played gave me a bit more freedom to get forward, where under Dyche it was a 4-4-2 or sometimes a 4-5-1. It was a bit more defensive and hard to get forward with the ball, you’re just running around, tackling, trying to win second balls, fighting and running.

“Under Kompany, it was a lot more free-flowing, possession-based attacking football, but it’s a lot easier to do that in the Championship than it is in the Premier League.

“Obviously he’s very serious, he’s a leader. His aura when he walks in is massive.

“But because he’s out of retirement recently, I thought it would be a bit more like one of the lads, because you hear lots of stories about him being one of the lads.

“He was quite quiet, he kept himself to himself a little bit but he’d be the first one in at 7am and he wouldn’t leave until 7pm. It was football, football, football.

“Out on the training pitch and in the dressing room, if you were off it he would lose his head and let you know.

“We had a documentary and a big thing came out about having a go at a few of the lads, so people think it was all the time but it wasn’t. But he wouldn’t be scared to let you know.”

Johann Gudmundsson documentary clip

“Joey [Johann Gudmundsson] was playing against the XI and you know what he’s like, Joey always used to play better than the XI. That’s just always the case.

“We kept winning the ball back and every time we’d win it back and went to score, he was like ‘no’ and he’d give it back to them to play. We got the ball again and Johann went to shoot, or wanted to finish off the attack, but he stopped the play again and gave the ball back.

“He just wanted to finish off the attack and score, so he [Kompany] told Joey to “stop f***ing moaning” because it wasn’t working, what he was seeing. Joey wasn’t moaning, he just wanted to go on and have a finish, we were about to score.

“He tells him to stop f***ing moaning and Joey’s like: ‘I’m not f***Ing moaning’ and then he just switched. Said something, walked away, Joey says something else - not really that bad - but he just switched and we probably didn’t need that.

“It got blown out of proportion massively, but because he cares so much…he’s used to winning and he has a way of playing and he wants to see that happen. When it’s not going his way he’s so passionate about it. We weren’t doing that great so it all boiled up to be honest.”

Premier League frustrations

“We did change a little bit. We went from one sitter to two sitters. It’s not that massive but we realised how open we were that if we gave the ball away they’d go through and have a chance.

“We did change quite a few things. People just wanted to see us go longer a bit quicker, but he doesn’t really believe in that. He believes in drawing people out to create space.

“To be fair, we didn’t give that many goals away playing out from the back, I think it was one or two but it just gets heightened when you’re at the bottom. People are asking why we’re playing this way, just kick it long etc.

“We didn’t have the profile to go long. I remember in the Championship, we had a very small squad and I was thinking a lot of teams in the Championship would be loving playing against us if you get set-pieces. But in his head, if we have the ball and give them no corners, then they can’t score.

“Especially in the Champ, we barely gave any corners away. But because he brought in players to suit his way, if we all of a sudden started going long they’d be moaning anyway.

“I’m not surprised he’s now doing well, because of how much detail he goes into. In the Championship he pretty much had the best players and he absolutely smashed it. In the Premier League, we didn’t have the best players and it was a lot harder.

“The biggest difference is the quality in front of goal, but the physically is insane.”

Scott Parker

“You’ve gone from Vinny who was tactically very, very good to Scott who is also very good tactically, but he’s a very good motivator.

“I haven’t seen anything like it, the videos he puts on, what it means, clips of films and putting it all on a montage. It really motivates everyone.

“I can only go off me and my experience with these managers and I think I work best when it’s like this, when I have a good relationship with someone who I can talk to.

“Vincent Kompany probably didn’t have a relationship with the players. Same with Dyche. Maybe he did with a few of the older ones, but for me I didn’t have much of a personal relationship.

“But the gaffer now, we’ve got a really good relationship. He’s always asking questions of the leadership group, how does it feel, how’s this, it’s so personal and you feel valued a lot.

“For me, he’s probably the best manager I’ve had. They all have their own different ways, but what I need as a player, I think he’s got that down to a tee so I really enjoy playing for him.”

Brownhill was speaking exclusively to the I Had Trials Once podcast – which can be found here