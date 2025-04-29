Start time, route and full itinerary: Burnley FC confirm details for promotion parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Full details have now been confirmed for the parade that will mark Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League.

Scott Parker has overseen a remarkable campaign this term, losing just two games on their way to a top-two finish.

Burnley, who finish their season on Saturday with a home clash against Millwall, can still lift the Championship title, but only if Leeds United drop points at Plymouth Argyle.

Nevertheless, it’s still been a record-breaking season for the Clarets, who will finish the campaign with 100 points with a victory on the final day.

Burnley have lost just twice all season, are unbeaten in 32 games, have conceded just 15 goals in 44 games and have matched the all-time English record for clean sheets with 30.

It was recently revealed that a civic celebration and parade will take place on Tuesday, May 6 to mark Burnley’s achievements. Further details have now been confirmed.

Parker and his players will be at Burnley Town Hall from 6.15pm for interviews on the balcony.

The players of Burnley celebrate with champagne following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

This will be followed by an open-top bus parade to Turf Moor from 7pm, which should take approximately an hour.

Parker, his coaching staff and the squad will then be welcomed by Burnley Council chief executive officer Lukman Patel and the Mayor of Burnley.

Patel said: “It’s fantastic to see Burnley FC back where they belong again, in the Premier League.

“Everyone at the club, and all of the supporters, have done a brilliant job in getting us back into the best football league in the world.

“It’s often said that Burnley FC and Burnley as a town have a close connection like no other club in the country. The Clarets are such an important part of our community, whether you are a supporter or not.

“When the club is doing well, Burnley and the whole borough seems to be that much brighter and positive, and gives us all such a massive boost.

“Here’s to next season and all the challenges and opportunities ahead. Let’s look forward to bringing some of the biggest names in world football to Burnley once again.”

The parade route will take the bus down Manchester Road and right onto pedestrianised St James’ Street, straight across the crossroads into Yorkshire Street, and finally into Harry Potts Way and Turf Moor.

The players will not be appearing at Turf Moor and no public events are planned at the stadium.

Fun community activities will also be put on leading up to the players’ arrival. These will run from midday until 4.30pm in the public realm outside of McDonald’s.