'There's always noise': Scott Parker discusses Burnley's attacking transformation following 'boring' tag

Scott Parker has been delighted with the turnaround in Burnley’s attacking numbers after a stodgy start to the season.

Many outsiders have given Parker’s Burnley team a “boring tag”, having played out 12 goalless draws this season.

Trailing Norwich’s goals tally by one, the Clarets could even finish the campaign as the second highest scorers with a comfortable win against Millwall on the final day.

Addressing the change in Burnley’s attacking play, Parker said: “It's turned around a little bit, hasn't it?

“We always had constant belief. There's always noise, certainly in this day and age. There's constant noise and people are always wanting to point fingers or be critical at something and lose sight of others.

“But I always had belief and the team always had belief. If you listen to the noise, it would have been a long journey for us.

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley's 5-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We've been rock solid in our beliefs and our thoughts. We knew we had quality. It was a work in progress.

“If only there was a magic wand or you could just click your fingers and everything falls into place. We want it that way, but that's definitely not the case. The journey we've been on highlights that.

“That's the powerful moment for me, definitely, because I'm always conscious and I'm always referencing to the lads that with determination, with a commitment, with a rock solid belief, you get to where you need to get to. I think that's probably been proven over the course of this year.”