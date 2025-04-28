Burnley chairman Alan Pace pays tribute to Scott Parker after manager of the season recognition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Pace has paid tribute to Scott Parker after the Burnley boss was named the Championship’s manager of the season.

The 44-year-old saw off competition from Daniel Farke, Chris Wilder and Regis Le Bris to receive the award at a swanky EFL evening in London on Sunday night.

It’s deserved recognition for the Clarets boss, who has masterminded the club’s return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Parker endured a summer window of upheaval, with 21 players departing and 17 newcomers arriving. But he’s managed to gel together a squad that will finish the season with 100 points with a win against Millwall on the final day.

Not only that, he’s overseen a record-breaking defence that has conceded just 15 goals all season and kept a remarkable 30 clean sheets.

The Clarets, meanwhile, have still only lost two games all season and are in the midst of a 32-game unbeaten run.

“I want to congratulate Scott for his Championship manager of the year Award,” Pace told the club’s official website.

Parker is pictured with his EFL Championship manager of the season award. Picture: EFL

“It’s been an incredible season, securing promotion back to the Premier League and our impressive defensive records.

"But one of the things that has pleased me most has been Scott’s ability to bring together this group of players to work so well as a unit. The desire, relentlessness, camaraderie and trust he has built are there for all to see and demonstrate his true leadership qualities. He is well worthy of this recognition.”

Parker wasn’t the only Burnley winner on the night, with James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve all being named in the Championship’s team of the season.

Captain Josh Brownhill, who has scored 16 goals from midfield this season, was bizarrely left out.

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer also beat Trafford to the Championship’s player of the season award, while Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham claimed the young player trophy ahead of Egan-Riley.

Pace added: “Also, a big congratulations to James, CJ and Maxime for being named in the Championship team of the season. All three have enjoyed fantastic campaigns and I’m pleased they could be recognised in front of their family and friends on the night.

“I enjoyed being with Scott and the players as they received their awards. It was a proud evening for the club and all the awards are testament to the hard work of Scott, all the players and the coaching and backroom staff.”