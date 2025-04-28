Scott Parker fuelled by Burnley's clean sheet record as Clarets move level with Port Vale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker admits the prospect of breaking the all-time clean sheet record is fuelling his Burnley side for their season finale.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After conceding in four of their last five games, the Clarets got back on the clean sheet trail at the weekend during their 5-0 rout of QPR.

The shutout means Burnley have now drawn level with the all-time English league record with 30 for the season, which was first held by Port Vale during the 1953/54 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker, however, wants to go one better and make it 31 and hold the record outright when the Clarets finish the campaign at home to Millwall next week.

“It’s always big,” he admitted. “Always big for us.

“I referenced it at half-time [against QPR] a little bit because the game was really in the palm of our hand. I think QPR were struggling because of our dominance and how well we had played.

“At that moment, like you see sometimes in the second-half, it definitely dropped a little bit.

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley's 5-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We still have our moments of huge quality, but the main emphasis at that point was keeping a clean sheet and let's keep nudging these records up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets were in scintillating form as they put QPR to the sword, as Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento both bagged braces after Josh Cullen had opened the scoring.

When asked if it was the best Burnley have played this season, Parker responded: “I think it was, yeah.

“The emotion of this week and the emotions we’ve all gone through, certainly early on in the week and maybe that sigh of relief, what you can sometimes have [is a slight dip].

“Obviously we've been working tirelessly to this point, what we got to on Monday, but at the end of it we executed. Human nature is that, and rightly so, to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we asked and I asked for another one, we go again. There's two games left here and we're right in it and we're going for this league. We want 100 points this year and we want the records that we've got.

“We needed to reset our mindset, which was one of the performances you see, so that's what pleases me the most.”

The Clarets were cheered on by a buoyant away end at Loftus Road on Saturday, with the travelling fans in fine voice for their final away day of the season.

It certainly didn’t go unnoticed for Parker, who paid tribute for the support he’s received from the Clarets faithful throughout the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were non-stop,” the Clarets boss said. “Absolutely non-stop.

“I’m pleased that we managed to score a few goals here. The boys coming in as well, just perfect.

“As always, they've been a driving force behind us this year. They've been a constant, like I always say, and they're always a constant at football clubs.

“They pay [their money], they should hold large parts of why we've done what we've done this year. Again, today they were superb.”