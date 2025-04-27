Burnley boss Scott Parker crowned Championship's manager of the season as duo miss out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has been crowned the Championship’s manager of the season after leading Burnley back to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old saw off competition from Daniel Farke, Chris Wilder and Regis Le Bris after leading the Clarets to automatic promotion.

It’s the third time Parker has managed that feat from the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets boss collected the award at a swanky EFL awards evening in London this evening.

"It feels amazing,” he said, while being interviewed on stage.

“Obviously, the sole ambition this year was to get out of this division and then to get the rewards and to see the guys here tonight and me personally, it’s a big achievement and something I'm really proud of.

“The light shines on myself at this moment and all the players, but fundamentally from the owners giving me the opportunity, the staff that are sitting here as well, I'm the man that stands here and these are the boys who will go on the field. But fundamentally, there's a tonneful of people that get us to this position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players of Burnley lift Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, as they celebrate victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, James Trafford and CJ Egan-Riley both missed out on individual gongs.

Trafford had been shortlisted for the Championship’s player of the season award after keeping 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets this season, but Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer beat the goalkeeper, as well as Leeds United’s Dan James, to the trophy.

Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham, meanwhile, took home the Championship’s young player of the season award ahead of Egan-Riley and Sheffield Wednesday’s Shea Charles.

Three Burnley players – Trafford, Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve – were nominated in the Championship team of the season. However, 16-goal skipper Josh Brownhill was a bizarre omission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Burnley had four players named in the 2022/23 team of the season, the year Vincent Kompany led the Clarets to the league title with 101 points, it’s understood the rules have since been changed and only three players are permitted from each club, which might explain Brownhill’s absence.

Jayden Bogle, Harrison Burrows, Ao Tanaka, Bellingham, Hamer, James and Norwich City pair Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent also feature in the XI.