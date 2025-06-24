Former Burnley defender commits his future to Ipswich Town to end talk of surprise return

Former Burnley defender Dara O’Shea has penned a new long-term contract with Ipswich Town – putting an end to any talk of a surprise return to Turf Moor.

The Republic of Ireland international left the Clarets last year following relegation to sign for the Tractor Boys in a £12m deal.

Despite Kieran McKenna’s men also suffering relegation this term, O’Shea was said to be one of their most consistent performers, winning the club’s player of the year award.

Once the season came to an end, the 26-year-old was linked with a surprise return to Burnley, while their fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United were also credited with interest along with Wolves.

But given the manner of O’Shea’s departure from Turf Moor this time last year, a move was never likely to be on the cards.

Nevertheless, O’Shea has now committed his future to the Portman Road outfit, agreeing a new five-year contract.

"I’m really happy and very proud to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town,” O’Shea said of his new deal.

O'Shea suffered relegation from the Premier League with Ipswich last season (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

“We learned a lot last season and that will be really important for us going forward. I’m glad to have signed this new contract and I am ready to get to work again in pre-season.

“There are good characters and good human beings at this club and I want to help deliver success again and help the club get back into the Premier League. This is a massive club but it can continue to grow and I'm excited."

