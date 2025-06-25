Loum Tchaouna profiled as Burnley ramp up transfer business ahead of pre-season return

Burnley’s transfer interest is hotting up ahead of their return to pre-season training, with three players reportedly close to signing.

Scott Parker’s men report back to Gawthorpe on Monday as they begin their preparations for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Goalkeeper Max Weiss and left-back Quilindschy Hartman look set to be imminently confirmed as new Burnley players, but a third player is also said to be close to making the move.

That man is Loum Tchaouna, a winger from Serie A outfit Lazio, who has been on Burnley’s radar in recent weeks.

Reports in Italy now suggest an offer of around €14m (£11.94m) is expected to be accepted.

But what do we know about the 21-year-old? Here, we take a closer look:

How has his career gone so far?

Loum Tchaouna is said to be closing in on a move to Turf Moor (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tchaouna made 37 appearances for Lazio last season, although the vast majority of those cameos came off the bench – starting just six league games.

The wide man faced the likes of Porto, Ajax and Real Sociedad during Lazio’s Europa League campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage.

While Tchaouna was born in Chad, he moved to France at a young age and represents them at international level. He’s currently away at the Under-21 European Championships, featuring in all three of their group games.

Former Claret Wilson Odobert, now at Tottenham, is also part of the French squad.

Tchaouna made his senior bow with Rennes II in 2020, before going on to represent their first-team. The winger also spent time on loan with Dijon, where his brother Haroun currently plays.

He got his first big move in 2023 when he joined Serie A side Salernitana. Despite their relegation to Serie B, Tchaouna was considered one of their key players, scoring six times in 35 appearances.

His form earned him a €8.4m (£7.15m) move to Lazio, where he’s since scored twice.

Where can he play?

Tchaouna is described as a forward who usually plays on the right wing, but can operate across the attack or even as a right wing-back. Tchaouna is considered a promising and versatile forward who can add unpredictability to an attack.

What’s been said from the Lazio end?

Appearing on Italian TV programme Nonsolomercato, Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani addressed Burnley’s interest in the Frenchman.

He said: “Tchaouna to Burnley? There are some requests for the boy but we are making 360° evaluations.

"We want to start again with the best, we don’t want to dismantle. We will evaluate the different proposals.”

