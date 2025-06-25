Burnley's Josh Brownhill joins Ibiza training camp - days out from becoming a free agent

Josh Brownhill is currently being put through his paces in a Spanish training camp – just days away from his Burnley contract coming to an end.

The midfielder’s deal at Turf Moor officially expires on Monday, June 30, which coincides with Burnley’s first day back for pre-season.

If a new deal isn’t agreed by then, Brownhill will officially become a free agent. A host of clubs – including the likes of Everton, West Ham, Rangers and even sides further afield – have been linked with his signature.

While we await news of Brownhill’s next steps, the club captain – who scored an incredible 18 goals from midfield last season – is out on the Spanish island of Ibiza getting prepared for the upcoming campaign.

The 29-year-old has posted to his Instagram page videos of him training with Local Legends Ibiza. According to their website, they offer “worldwide football clinics – bringing the latest pro training methods to the field”.

"Our services include physical and technical preparation through specialised clinics and off-season training during the summer period,” the website adds.

Brownhill is spotted training with Leicester City’s Ben Nelson, Eric Barrios, an Argentinian midfielder who plays in Georgia, and Dani Ortiz, a goalkeeper who plays for Ibiza-based SD Portmany.

Club captain Josh Brownhill is just days away from officially becoming a free agent. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What has Brownhill said about his future?

During the back end of last season, the midfielder’s messaging was consistent: he would only consider his future once promotion was assured.

“Nothing's changed,” he said at the end of April.

“It's the business end of the season. It's something I've not really thought about.

“I want to get us into the Premier League, that's my role. Then when the end of the season comes, we'll look at it properly.”

Once Burnley had clinched their return to the Premier League with a remarkable 100-point season, Brownhill cheekily addressed his contract situation the club’s Burnley’s promotion parade back in May.

"That's what I am hoping for,” he said, when asked by the mayor of Burnley if he was going to sign a new deal.

"If anybody can message Alan [Pace] and get it sorted quicker rather than later, that would be better."

