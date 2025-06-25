Former Burnley boss reportedly set to be sacked - with Robbie Savage lined up to replace him

Former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill is reportedly set to be sacked by Forest Green and replaced by Robbie Savage.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60-year-old guided Rovers to a third-placed finish in the National League last season, before missing out in the play-offs.

They lost just seven of their 46 games but went out in the play-off semi-final on penalties to a Southend United side that finished the regular season 15 points behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldham Athletic would emerge victorious in the Wembley final after overcoming Southend in extra-time to book their spot in League Two.

The former Clarets chief was appointed in January 2024, replacing Troy Deeney with the club rooted to the bottom of League Two.

He was unable to keep them in the Football League and is now due to depart despite winning 31 of his 71 games in charge with a 44 per cent win rate.

Cotterill managed the Clarets between 2004 and 2007, laying the foundations for the 2008/09 promotion that would follow to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotterill is set to be sacked despite losing just seven league games with Forest Green last season (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports News and a number of other media outlets, promotion-winning Macclesfield boss Savage is lined up to take over from Cotterill.

Forest Green appointed Mark Bowen as their new director of football last month and has previously worked with Savage at Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and with Wales.

Savage oversaw big-spending Macclesfield’s promotion from the Northern Premier League Premier Division last season, amassing a staggering 109 points, scoring 109 goals, losing just three times and finishing 25 points ahead of second-placed Worksop Town.