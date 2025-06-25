Burnley make German goalkeeper their first new signing of the summer ahead of Premier League return

Burnley have made German goalkeeper Max Weiss the first new signing of their summer transfer window ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old joins on a permanent deal from Karlsruher SC for a reported fee of €5m (£4.2m). He’s penned a four-year contract.

The stopper – who will meet his new teammates when pre-season begins on Monday – becomes the club’s first new signing of the summer ahead of their return to the Premier League.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Weiss said of his move to Burnley.

“It’s an amazing club with a big ambition and all the conversations I have had with people from here have been so good and very positive.

“The training ground facility looks amazing, the pitches are so nice and I can’t wait to get in for pre-season and meet the rest of the team.”

Weiss is initially expected to provide competition for James Trafford, although Burnley’s current number one continues to be strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Weiss has penned a four-year contract with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

The Clarets also have Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green on their books in their goalkeeping department.

Weiss began his youth career with Hoffenheim, before spending a year with SV Sandhausen.

In 2019, he first linked up with Karlsruher, spending three years working his way up the club’s academy before penning his first professional contract in January 2022.

He made his first-team debut in May 2022, starting in a 2-0 defeat to Heidenheim in the final match of the 2021/22 season.

He remained backup, but following the sale of number one goalkeeper Patrick Drewes to VfL Bochum, Weiss became first-choice and started every match of the 2024/25 season in the second tier of German football.

He’s also represented Germany from Under-18 to Under-20 level.

Weiss’ arrival comes after four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – became permanent Burnley players.

It could be a busy week on the transfer front for the Clarets, who are also thought to be closing in on the signing of left-back Quilindschy Hartman from Feyenoord and Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna.

