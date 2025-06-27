From Playstation to reality: Burnley's new recruit opens up on Premier League dreams

Quilindschy Hartman’s Premier League dreams began as a youngster playing on the Playstation – now they’ve been realised with Burnley.

The 23-year-old spent 15 years at Feyenoord in total, meaning it would have to be something tempting for him to consider leaving his boyhood club.

But the opportunity to pit himself against some of the world’s top clubs and in some of the best stadiums was too good an offer for Hartman to turn down.

“I was five years old when I came into the academy at Feyenoord and I had wonderful years over there. But I felt I was ready for something new, something bigger and I think there’s nothing bigger than the Premier League,” he told Clarets+.

“Also your life besides football, it’s my first time moving to another city and then at the same time another country, so that’s going to be exciting to see if I just find my path.

“When I saw the schedule I got a smile on my face because it makes the excitement even more. I played with all of these teams on the Playstation and in all of these stadiums and now I’m going to be there playing in all of those stadiums, so I can’t wait to do that.”

This isn’t the first time Burnley have courted Hartman – they also showed interest under Vincent Kompany a couple of years ago.

Hartman is the second new signing of Burnley's summer transfer window so far. Picture: Burnley FC

The full-back, who has penned a four-year contract at Turf Moor, had a good feeling about the Clarets as soon as he spoke to manager Scott Parker.

He added: “The first talk I had was immediately with the coach and from the first moment I felt they were so prepared before that meeting and they knew so well what kind of player I was and how I would fit into the team.

“From the first moment I was really excited and in the end the process didn’t take that long because they wanted me so bad, which gave me a really good feeling and now I’m really happy that I’m here and that it’s a done deal.”

Hartman will now fight it out with Lucas Pires and Bashir Humphreys for that left-back spot this coming season.

