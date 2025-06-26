Burnley confirm second new summer signing as left-back arrives from Feyenoord

Burnley have made Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman their second new signing of the summer.

Fresh off the heels of goalkeeper Max Weiss arriving from Karlsruher SC, Hartman also pens a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

It has, however, been reported that Burnley are paying an initial £7.7m fee plus £2.55m in add-ons.

The 23-year-old will meet his new teammates when Burnley’s pre-season preparations get underway at Gawthorpe on Monday.

“It’s a really special feeling of hunger and excitement,” Hartman said of his move to Turf Moor.

“From the first moment I spoke to the coach, I was really excited and impressed and I would say he was the biggest influence in me coming here.

“I’m so glad the deal is now done, I’m really proud to be here and I can’t wait to start next week.”

Hartman in Champions League action for Feyenoord against Lazio in 2023 (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Burnley have shown an interest in Hartman, who was first linked with a move to Turf Moor in 2023 while Vincent Kompany was at the helm.

Premier League giants Chelsea were also monitoring his progress before he suffered a serious knee injury.

After spending time with VVGZ and Excelsior as a youngster, Hartman first joined Feyenoord’s academy in 2010, moving his way through the ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2020.

He made his debut two years later in August 2022, starting in a 1-0 win against RKC Waalwijk.

The following month, the full-back made his European bow featuring in the Europa League against Lazio, and has also represented the club in the Champions League.

He soon became a regular starter in a Feyenoord side under Arne Slot that secured the club's first Eredivisie title in six years during the 2022/23 season.

Hartman made 75 appearances for the club, although his game time last season was limited by injury, which he returned from in February. He’s also been capped four times by Netherlands, scoring in a 2-1 defeat to France.

The signings of Weiss and Hartman comes after four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – became permanent Burnley players.

It could still be a busy week on the transfer front for the Clarets, who are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna.

