Quilindschy Hartman bids goodbye to Feyenoord ahead of imminent Burnley move

Quilindschy Hartman has said his final goodbyes to Feyenoord ahead of his imminent move to Turf Moor.

The left-back is to end his 15-year stay with his boyhood club to join the Clarets and realise his “dream” of playing in the Premier League.

Hartman, who came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord before making his debut in 2022, was part of the club’s title-winning side under Arne Slot.

His game time was limited by a knee injury last season, meaning he was unable to force his way back into a regular first-team spot upon his return.

Entering the final 12 months of his contract, Feyenoord felt they had to sell the Dutch international rather than risk losing him for free this time next year.

"Dear Feyenoord fans,” Hartman says in a recorded video, posted to his Instagram page.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that the time has come to take a new step in my life and career.

Quilindschy Hartman is set to end his 15-year association with Feyenoord to join Burnley (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

"After 12 years in the youth academy and three years in the first-team, it is now time to chase my dream: playing in the Premier League.

"I am deeply grateful to to all Feyenoord fans for all the love and support I have felt from my debut against RKC to my final match against RKC.

"We’ve shared some truly amazing moments together, with the highlight for me being the championship. They are moments I will carry with me for the rest of my life in my heart and memory.

"I want to sincerely thank all the coaches, from the Under-10s all the way up to the first-team, for all the efforts and time they have invested in me.

"I especially want to thank Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff for giving me the opportunity to break through into the first-team and for helping shape me into the player I am today.

"I’m going to miss everyone so much and I truly hope you understand me and support me in chasing my dream. Feyenoord will forever be in my heart and I wish all Feyenoorders the very best for the future and hopefully I’ll see you all again some day.

"With love, Q.”

Hartman is to follow goalkeeper Max Weiss in signing for the Clarets ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old German became the club’s first new recruit of the summer when he signed from Karlsruher SC for an undisclosed fee, reported to be €5m (£4.2m).

Weiss’ arrival comes after four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – became permanent Burnley players.

It looks like it will continue to be a busy few days for Scott Parker’s side, who are also said to be close to tying up the signing of Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna.

