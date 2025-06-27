Date, time and ticket prices as Burnley confirm Lazio as high-profile friendly opponents

Italian side SS Lazio have been confirmed as the “high profile” opponents for Burnley’s final pre-season friendly of the summer.

In announcing their summer schedule, the Clarets revealed they would be facing a high-profile side at Turf Moor before the season gets underway.

That opponent has now been confirmed as the Serie A outfit, who are now managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The two-time Serie A winners finished seventh in the division last season and boast players such as Pedro, formerly of Barcelona, and Burnley-linked Loum Tchaouna.

The game will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, August 9 and comes a week before Scott Parker’s men begin the Premier League season with a trip to Tottenham.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adult season ticket holders and £10 for concessions who also have a season ticket.

For those supporters who don’t have a season ticket, entrance will cost £20 for adults and £15 for concessions.

Lazio will visit Turf Moor in Burnley's final pre-season friendly of the summer. Picture: Getty Images

Tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders, while general sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, July 2.

The Barnfield Construction Stand will be closed for the game for operational reasons. All blocks of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand will be open, while Bob Lord (blocks 1-6) and North Stand Lower (blocks 4-8) will also be partially open.

The Clarets return to Gawthorpe on Monday for the start of pre-season before jetting off to Portugal on July 13 for a week-long training camp.

Upon their return, Parker will split his squad to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26.

The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.

Pre-season schedule

June 30 – return to Gawthorpe for pre-season training

July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal

July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm

August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off

August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off

August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham

