Burnley confirm pre-season plans as Clarets reveal unnamed 'high profile' Turf Moor friendly

Burnley will take on an as yet unnamed “high profile” opponent at Turf Moor this summer as part of their pre-season schedule.

The club have confirmed that Scott Parker’s side will return for the start of pre-season training at Gawthorpe on Monday, June 30.

The Clarets will spend the first two weeks of pre-season at their training base before jetting off to Portugal for a week-long training camp between July 13-20.

Upon returning to the UK, Parker’s men will kick off their friendly schedule with two games on the same day – with Burnley splitting their squad across away games at Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26.

The following Saturday, on August 2, the Clarets will again take to the road to face Championship outfit Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Burnley will then conclude their pre-season programme with what the club have described as a “high profile” friendly at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 9.

The opposition and ticket details are to be announced in due course.

Burnley's pre-season ahead of their Premier League return kicks off on June 30 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 2025/26 Premier League campaign then gets underway the following week. Burnley will discover their fixtures on Wednesday, June 18.

Pre-season schedule

June 30 – return to Gawthorpe for pre-season training

July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal

July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm

August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off

August 9 – “high profile” friendly at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off

August 16 – 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway