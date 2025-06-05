Burnley confirm pre-season plans as Clarets reveal unnamed 'high profile' Turf Moor friendly

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 12:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley will take on an as yet unnamed “high profile” opponent at Turf Moor this summer as part of their pre-season schedule.
Read More
Burnley's Luca Koleosho handed U21 European Championships boost after making fin...

The club have confirmed that Scott Parker’s side will return for the start of pre-season training at Gawthorpe on Monday, June 30.

The Clarets will spend the first two weeks of pre-season at their training base before jetting off to Portugal for a week-long training camp between July 13-20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon returning to the UK, Parker’s men will kick off their friendly schedule with two games on the same day – with Burnley splitting their squad across away games at Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26.

The following Saturday, on August 2, the Clarets will again take to the road to face Championship outfit Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Burnley will then conclude their pre-season programme with what the club have described as a “high profile” friendly at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 9.

The opposition and ticket details are to be announced in due course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley's pre-season ahead of their Premier League return kicks off on June 30 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Burnley's pre-season ahead of their Premier League return kicks off on June 30 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Burnley's pre-season ahead of their Premier League return kicks off on June 30 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 2025/26 Premier League campaign then gets underway the following week. Burnley will discover their fixtures on Wednesday, June 18.

Pre-season schedule

June 30 – return to Gawthorpe for pre-season training

July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal

July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm

August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off

August 9 – “high profile” friendly at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off

August 16 – 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway

Related topics:Turf MoorBurnleyScott ParkerPortugalStoke CityHuddersfield TownPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice