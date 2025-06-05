Burnley's Luca Koleosho handed U21 European Championships boost after making final cut

Burnley’s Luca Koleosho will feature at this summer’s Under-21 European Championships after making the final cut for Italy’s squad.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was included in the Azzurrini’s initial 28-man training squad ahead of the tournament, which takes place in Slovakia.

That squad has now been whittled down to a final 23 and Koleosho has made the cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italy’s Under-21 stars will face the Under-20 team in a behind-closed-doors test match on Friday in Tirrenia before leaving on Sunday for Slovakia.

Koleosho, who has been handed the number 17 shirt, has been capped four times by the Under-21s, having also featured for the Under-19s and Under-20s.

The winger is also eligible to represent both the USA, Canada and Nigeria and has already been capped by the US at Under-15 level.

The Clarets star was born and raised in the United States to a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koleosho has been capped four times by Italy's Under-21 side having made his debut in November 2023 (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Italy kick off their tournament on Wednesday, June 11 when they play Romania. Further group games against hosts Slovakia and Spain will also follow.

Koleosho’s Burnley teammate CJ Egan-Riley could also feature in Slovakia, having been called up to England’s 29-man preparation squad, who have been put through their paces at St George’s Park in recent days.

Lee Carsley will select a final 23-man squad on June 6. The young Lions, who are defending their title, face Czechia, Slovenia and Germany.

Egan-Riley faces an uncertain future at Turf Moor with his contract soon due to expire. Recent reports suggest the centre-back has already agreed a five-year deal with French side Strasbourg.