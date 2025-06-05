What Scott Parker has previously said about Burnley's summer transfer plans
So far, the only moves that have been completed involve four loanees from Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign. Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming have all become permanent signings following their positive contributions to Burnley’s second-place finish.
According to Sky Sports, the Clarets are looking to strengthen “in almost every area of the field” as they aim to bridge the sizeable gap between the top two divisions.
A new goalkeeper, right and left full-backs, two midfielders, wingers and a striker are all said to be on the agenda this summer.
But they’ll also be hoping to retain out-of-contract duo CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill who are still yet to decide on their futures.
Speaking last week, director Stuart Hunt revealed the club were “deep in the weeds” of their squad planning.
But what exactly has manager Scott Parker said previously about Burnley’s summer transfer plans? Here, we take a look back at some of his recent comments towards the back end of last season:
Keeping ‘core’ of promotion-winning squad together
“They deserve that”, he said. “This core group, I have absolutely nothing but admiration for them, a real appreciation.
“I'm proud too. Proud more than I could ever be of every single one of them.
“I often reference that I've got four sons of my own. But probably every single one of these [players], I look them in the eye and feel that proud feeling you get, that's exactly how I feel now.
“We've got a challenge next year, that's very, very clear. But it will be a challenge that we are absolutely relishing. We're going into the big league and that's exactly where we all want to be and we'll relish every opportunity of that.”
Having to be ‘clever’ in the marker
When asked if he anticipates the club being active in this window, the Clarets boss said: “We'd like to be, of course. We'll be searching, we'll be in the market.
“At the same time, we've got an incredible squad here that has absolutely given me and this football club absolutely everything.
“We'll try and be clever, we'll try and improve where we can improve, but again, we probably won't really have a clear idea until we actually know what the market is and where the market is for everything.”
Identifying the right profile of player to handle the Premier League
“That's definitely the case,” he said. “There's a certain profile, of course there's a profile, but there's loads of elements to recruitment and there's loads of elements to signing certain players so you can't be too strong on one thing or the other.
“You need to weigh up a whole facet of what a player can bring, what he can't bring, where his elite qualities are, where they're not and you're just always trying to balance that with what you've got in the squad.
“Those chats will now be happening in terms of our dynamics, what we have, what we probably need to improve, where we need to improve in all those areas, the mentality side, the physicality side, the technical and we'll try and puzzle it together, which probably gives us an all-round fighting squad to go into the Premier League.”
