The Clarets have seven players in action over the June international window, which sees countries from around the world in World Cup qualifying action.
Not only that, Under-21 sides are also gearing up for this summer’s European Championships which is about to get underway in Slovakia – with a couple of Burnley men in contention to feature.
Some players, such as Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen, have been rested following their exhaustive campaign for the Clarets.
Take a look at when you can expect to see Burnley’s players in action over the next couple of weeks:
1. James Trafford (England)
Fresh from watching the Spanish F1 Grand Prix on Sunday, Trafford is now in Girona for a training camp as England prepare for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday, June 7 (5pm KO). Thomas Tuchel's side then return to England to face Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Tuesday, June 10 (7.45pm KO) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. Connor Roberts (Wales)
Craig Bellamy's side face back-to-back World Cup qualifiers, hosting Liechtenstein on Friday, June 6 (7.45pm KO) first before travelling to Brussels to face Belgium on Monday, June 9 (7.45pm KO). Robets was carrying a slight knock towards the end of the season but was at Gawthorpe last week for some fitness work. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene
3. Oliver Sonne (Peru)
Peru face World Cup qualifiers against Colombia on Friday, June 6 (9.30pm KO) and Ecuador on Wednesday, June 11 (2.30am KO) (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI
4. CJ Egan-Riley (England Under-21s)
The out-of-contract Burnley star is one of 29 players called up to a preparation camp at St George's Park before Lee Carsley's European Championship squad is whittled down to a final 23 on June 6. The tournament in Slovakia gets underway on June 12 (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene
