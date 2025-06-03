The Clarets have seven players in action over the June international window, which sees countries from around the world in World Cup qualifying action.

Not only that, Under-21 sides are also gearing up for this summer’s European Championships which is about to get underway in Slovakia – with a couple of Burnley men in contention to feature.

Some players, such as Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen, have been rested following their exhaustive campaign for the Clarets.

Take a look at when you can expect to see Burnley’s players in action over the next couple of weeks:

James Trafford (England) Fresh from watching the Spanish F1 Grand Prix on Sunday, Trafford is now in Girona for a training camp as England prepare for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday, June 7 (5pm KO). Thomas Tuchel's side then return to England to face Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Tuesday, June 10 (7.45pm KO)

Connor Roberts (Wales) Craig Bellamy's side face back-to-back World Cup qualifiers, hosting Liechtenstein on Friday, June 6 (7.45pm KO) first before travelling to Brussels to face Belgium on Monday, June 9 (7.45pm KO). Robets was carrying a slight knock towards the end of the season but was at Gawthorpe last week for some fitness work.

Oliver Sonne (Peru) Peru face World Cup qualifiers against Colombia on Friday, June 6 (9.30pm KO) and Ecuador on Wednesday, June 11 (2.30am KO)