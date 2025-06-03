When Burnley's international stars are in action as Trafford, Egan-Riley and Hannibal all feature - gallery

The 2024/25 season might have finished, but there’s no time to rest for a handful of Burnley players who are jetting off on international duty.

The Clarets have seven players in action over the June international window, which sees countries from around the world in World Cup qualifying action.

Not only that, Under-21 sides are also gearing up for this summer’s European Championships which is about to get underway in Slovakia – with a couple of Burnley men in contention to feature.

Some players, such as Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen, have been rested following their exhaustive campaign for the Clarets.

Take a look at when you can expect to see Burnley’s players in action over the next couple of weeks:

1. James Trafford (England)

2. Connor Roberts (Wales)

3. Oliver Sonne (Peru)

4. CJ Egan-Riley (England Under-21s)

