'Deep in the weeds': Burnley director provides squad planning update ahead of Premier League return

It might have been a quiet start to Burnley’s summer, but a key figure behind the scenes has revealed the club are “deep in the weeds” of their squad planning.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only business the Clarets have done since the end of the 2024/25 season is to confirm the permanent signings of loanees Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming.

All four have penned four-year contracts at Turf Moor after helping Scott Parker’s seal automatic promotion from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it’s otherwise been relatively quiet on the transfer front, director Stuart Hunt insists there’s plenty going on behind the scenes.

When asked how Burnley go about trying to stay in the Premier League next season, Hunt replied: “That certainly is the big question and we’re doing the best we can.

"Squad planning has already started and there’s just a lot of planning behind the scenes that's going on to make sure that we do that correctly.

“I should say we're very excited for the planning. Scott and Alan [Pace] and our technical team are deep in the weeds now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Stuart Hunt at the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“That was crucial,” Hunt added. “It was one of our primary objectives after becoming a Premier League club. The preparation began long before we were promoted, but it was a key element of it.

“We need to be able to attract quality young players to be able to build and fill in our ranks, so to speak.

“We want those players to be local, we want those players to be within our catchment area, so that we can see the homegrown talent, keep them here and see them play in their first team eventually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's one of our goals and objectives to become a developmental team, a developmental club.

“Whether that talent comes locally, we’d prefer them to come locally, or from abroad, we want to bring them in, make them better and if they choose to leave, then they'll leave a better person, a better talent, a better player. If they choose to stay, fantastic, they'll be a great part of our club.”