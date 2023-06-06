Former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill leaves his role as manager of League One outfit

The 58-year-old departs having spent the last two-and-a-half years with the Shropshire outfit, who he led to a 12th-placed finish last season.

According to the BBC, Cotterill has not been sacked and has chosen to depart of his own accord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steve Cotterill has left his post as first-team manager,” the Shrews confirmed in a statement.

“The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two-and-a-half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Cotterill, who managed the Clarets between 2004 and 2007, spoke of his satisfaction at a job well done.

“I’m proud of the work that has been done by everyone in the past two-and-a-half years at the club,” he said in a statement, via the LMA.

Cotterill led the Shrews to a 12th placed finish in League One last season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From fighting relegation to a top half finish, I am confident this team will continue its progression next season.

“Working through Covid was tough and I have to thank my incredible staff for their help throughout.

“I would also like to thank the players. It is a fantastic group that gave me absolutely everything, right up to the last game of the season. The relationship I had with them was very special.