News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill leaves his role as manager of League One outfit

Former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill has left his post as the manager of League One side Shrewsbury Town.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Read More
'Everyone is ready': Burnley star Manuel Benson addresses the Clarets' early ret...

The 58-year-old departs having spent the last two-and-a-half years with the Shropshire outfit, who he led to a 12th-placed finish last season.

According to the BBC, Cotterill has not been sacked and has chosen to depart of his own accord.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Steve Cotterill has left his post as first-team manager,” the Shrews confirmed in a statement.

“The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two-and-a-half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Cotterill, who managed the Clarets between 2004 and 2007, spoke of his satisfaction at a job well done.

“I’m proud of the work that has been done by everyone in the past two-and-a-half years at the club,” he said in a statement, via the LMA.

Cotterill led the Shrews to a 12th placed finish in League One last seasonCotterill led the Shrews to a 12th placed finish in League One last season
Cotterill led the Shrews to a 12th placed finish in League One last season
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From fighting relegation to a top half finish, I am confident this team will continue its progression next season.

“Working through Covid was tough and I have to thank my incredible staff for their help throughout.

“I would also like to thank the players. It is a fantastic group that gave me absolutely everything, right up to the last game of the season. The relationship I had with them was very special.

“When I joined Shrewsbury Town, I wanted to create a connection between the supporters and the team. Thankfully after a lot of hard work and your help we achieved that.”

Related topics:BurnleyLeague OneBBC