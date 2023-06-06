Former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill leaves his role as manager of League One outfit
The 58-year-old departs having spent the last two-and-a-half years with the Shropshire outfit, who he led to a 12th-placed finish last season.
According to the BBC, Cotterill has not been sacked and has chosen to depart of his own accord.
“Steve Cotterill has left his post as first-team manager,” the Shrews confirmed in a statement.
“The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two-and-a-half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Cotterill, who managed the Clarets between 2004 and 2007, spoke of his satisfaction at a job well done.
“I’m proud of the work that has been done by everyone in the past two-and-a-half years at the club,” he said in a statement, via the LMA.
“From fighting relegation to a top half finish, I am confident this team will continue its progression next season.
“Working through Covid was tough and I have to thank my incredible staff for their help throughout.
“I would also like to thank the players. It is a fantastic group that gave me absolutely everything, right up to the last game of the season. The relationship I had with them was very special.
“When I joined Shrewsbury Town, I wanted to create a connection between the supporters and the team. Thankfully after a lot of hard work and your help we achieved that.”