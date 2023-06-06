Vincent Kompany’s men, minus those players on international duty, returned to Barnfield to take part in early fitness work and testing.

It’s understood the Clarets will effectively split their pre-season into two, with another break pencilled in later this month after a trip away to Portugal.

Despite the early return, with most other clubs not expected back until the end of June, Benson insists he and his teammates are ready to get back to it just a month on from the 3-0 win against Cardiff City.

“My summer was very good,” he told the club’s official website.

“I went away with my fiancé and I really enjoyed the time off but I’m happy to be back now and start the new season.

“It feels good to be back in. We have testing for the first few days then we will be on the pitch. It’s important for us to get the testing done and make sure we are okay and ready for pre-season.

“It’s nice being back and seeing everyone again. I hope they all enjoyed their time away but I think everyone is ready and motivated now for the new season."

The Belgian winger played an instrumental part in Burnley’s Championship title win last season and he’s now looking forward to testing himself in the top flight for the first time.

“It’s a dream for myself personally,” he added. “I know a lot of the players in this team have played there already.

“It’s a big opportunity for us new guys and younger guys coming in and it’s a big opportunity playing against the best teams in the world.