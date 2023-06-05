Burnley return to pre-season training just FOUR weeks after Championship campaign finished

News you can trust since 1877
Burnley’s pre-season has already got underway – just four weeks on from their final game of the 2022/23 season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read
While players at rival clubs continue to sun themselves on their summer holidays, Vincent Kompany’s men are back at Gawthorpe in preparation for the club’s hotly-anticipated return to the Premier League.

It comes after the former Manchester City man led the Clarets to the Championship title in his first season in charge, his charges amassing 101 points and losing just three games.

While the 2023/24 Premier League campaign doesn’t get underway until August 12, Kompany is keen to begin preparations as early as possible.

While those players away on international duty weren’t involved, January signing Enock Agyei – who signed from Belgian side Anderlecht on deadline day – joined up with the senior squad.

“Vincent Kompany's men arrived back at The Burnley Training Centre on Monday afternoon for day one of pre-season as the Clarets gear up for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign,” the club said on its official website.

“With many players away on international duty, the team were training in a smaller group than usual and were joined by January signing Enock Agyei.”

Kompany's men only finished the 2022/23 season four weeks agoKompany's men only finished the 2022/23 season four weeks ago
According to The Athletic, the Clarets were given four weeks off after the Championship season ended on May 8.

It’s claimed Kompany will take his squad to Portugal for a 10-day training camp before enjoying another 10-day break, before their proper pre-season begins in earnest.

The club have yet to reveal any pre-season friendlies ahead of their return to the top flight.

