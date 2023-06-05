That’s according to the winger’s agent Ian Harte, who has addressed Clarke’s future amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Alongside Vincent Kompany’s men, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Everton are all said to be tracking him this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke signed for the Black Cats permanently from Tottenham last summer and enjoyed an excellent campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions.

“I’ve looked after him from a young age,” Harte told the i when discussing Clarke’s 2022/23 season.

“He’s a brilliant person. We’ve got a special team around him, advising him, guiding him.

“I’m just delighted he’s gone out and had the season he’s had because a lot of Tottenham fans criticised him and said they should never have signed him but he’s proven he’s got the ability to be involved.

The Clarets are one of a handful of clubs to be linked with Clarke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had 11 goals and 13 assists. Stats don’t lie. It’s his first year playing in the Championship, he’s played in the majority of games and now it’s about building on that.”

When asked about Clarke’s time at Sunderland and reported interest in the player, Harte replied: “He loves it. It’s a great group of lads.

“He plays golf with Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts and there’s a real bond there. It’s a good time to be at Sunderland and I think all the Sunderland fans are in the best spirits they’ve been in a long time.

“Jack loves it at Sunderland and he’s got three years left. Of course I can’t control what other clubs are going to do. If other clubs contact Sunderland that’s unfortunately out of my control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at if a club is happy with it they’ll take it.