The 2022/23 season is still yet to officially finish, yet Burnley have already been linked with a host of names following their Championship title win.
Vincent Kompany will be out to strengthen his squad ahead of the Clarets’ return to the Premier League, with reinforcements wanted in several areas across the pitch.
Here’s a look at the names that have already been linked with a move to Turf Moor this summer...
Undefined: twitter
1. Busy summer ahead
Vincent Kompany is keen to add to his Burnley squad this summer Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
2. Mama Balde (Troyes)
Burnley are interested in signing the 27-year-old striker according to French publication L’Équipe. The Guinea-Bissau international is set to leave Troyes following their relegation to Ligue 2. Photo: National World
3. Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool)
Burnley, along with Brentford and West Ham, are said to be considering a potential loan swoop for the winger. It's also been reported that German side RB Leipzig have also had a permanent bid turned down. Photo: Andrew Powell
4. Jack Clarke (Sunderland)
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all bid for the winger, but the Black Cats are in talks to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid