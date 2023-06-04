News you can trust since 1877
The 21 players Burnley are being linked with - including Leeds United, Liverpool & Sunderland men

The 2022/23 season is still yet to officially finish, yet Burnley have already been linked with a host of names following their Championship title win.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Vincent Kompany will be out to strengthen his squad ahead of the Clarets’ return to the Premier League, with reinforcements wanted in several areas across the pitch.

Here’s a look at the names that have already been linked with a move to Turf Moor this summer...

Vincent Kompany is keen to add to his Burnley squad this summer

1. Busy summer ahead

Vincent Kompany is keen to add to his Burnley squad this summer Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Burnley are interested in signing the 27-year-old striker according to French publication L'Équipe. The Guinea-Bissau international is set to leave Troyes following their relegation to Ligue 2.

2. Mama Balde (Troyes)

Burnley are interested in signing the 27-year-old striker according to French publication L’Équipe. The Guinea-Bissau international is set to leave Troyes following their relegation to Ligue 2. Photo: National World

Burnley, along with Brentford and West Ham, are said to be considering a potential loan swoop for the winger. It's also been reported that German side RB Leipzig have also had a permanent bid turned down.

3. Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool)

Burnley, along with Brentford and West Ham, are said to be considering a potential loan swoop for the winger. It's also been reported that German side RB Leipzig have also had a permanent bid turned down. Photo: Andrew Powell

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all bid for the winger, but the Black Cats are in talks to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal.

4. Jack Clarke (Sunderland)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all bid for the winger, but the Black Cats are in talks to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid

