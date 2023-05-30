News you can trust since 1877
Jack Clarke profiled as Burnley, Brentford & Crystal Palace are linked with Sunderland star

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has linked Burnley with a summer swoop for Sunderland star Jack Clarke.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th May 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Their new Premier League rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest in the pacy winger.

However, according to Romano, the Black Cats – beaten Championship play-off semi-finalists this season – are in talks to extend Clarke’s current contract at the Stadium of Light.

"Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all submitted bids for Sunderland talent Jack Clarke,” Romano said on Twitter.

“Understand Sunderland are currently negotiating a new deal for Clarke as he’s considered ‘vital’ for the club to get promoted."

The former Leeds United and Tottenham winger chipped in with 23 goal contributions for the Black Cats last season in all competitions, including two goals against Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old scored 11 goals in total from his 50 appearances in all competitions.

Clarke scored 11 times for Sunderland last season to help Tony Mowbray's side reach the Championship play-offsClarke scored 11 times for Sunderland last season to help Tony Mowbray's side reach the Championship play-offs
The York-born winger began his career with Leeds, making his professional bow in 2018. A year later he would earn a move to Tottenham for a reported £10m fee.

As part of the deal taking him to North London, Clarke re-joined Leeds on loan. However, his spell was cut short by then manager José Mourinho due to a lack of playing time at Elland Road.

Clarke would later be loaned out to QPR, Stoke City and latterly Sunderland, before signing permanently for the Black Cats last summer.

He’s represented England six times at Under-20 level, scoring once.

Clarke is described as a versatile forward who can play as a winger on either side. He is known for his pace and ability to run at opposition defenders.

