'Beyond my expectations': Ex-Chelsea & Swansea City man issues Burnley promotion verdict

Vincent Kompany’s side sealed promotion back to the Premier League in stunning fashion, losing just three games all season and ending the campaign on 101 points.

Despite sealing promotion with seven games to spare, the Clarets never became complacent according to Cork when they had the likes of Luton Town and Middlesbrough attempting to chase them down.

“It’s been beyond my expectations,” the 33-year-old told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“Middlesbrough didn’t look like they were going to lose a game, they went on a crazy run of like losing one game in 20 or something.

“Logically you should think they can’t keep it up, but at the time you think ‘they’re going to get us here’.”

Cork was among the members of Burnley’s squad to be devastated by relegation from the top flight 12 months ago.

Cork celebrates another vital win on the way to Burnley's title win

The midfielder could never have dreamed of how well it would go for the Clarets back in the second tier, but he was delighted to play his part.

Cork, who has made over 230 appearances for the club, played in 44 games in all competitions last term.

“It was a massive low point going down last year for everyone in the town,” he said. “But it’s just been such an amazing year, I’ve enjoyed it so much. I don’t really want it to end.

“I’m excited for the Premier League but I’ve just enjoyed this so much. I know how hard the Premier League is and how hard we’ve got to work to stay in it, so it’s going to be a challenge. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Burnley will discover their 2023/24 fixture list when the schedule for the new season is published on Thursday, June 15, with the official announcement expected at 9am.

The Premier League season then kicks off on August 12 and concludes nine months later on May 19, 2024.