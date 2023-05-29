What Jurgen Klopp has said about Fabio Carvalho’s Liverpool future amid Burnley links

News you can trust since 1877
Fabio Carvalho has become the latest in a string of players to be linked with Burnley ahead of their return to the Premier League.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th May 2023, 13:18 BST- 2 min read
Hibernian boss discusses return for Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley after ex-Man City ma...

The Premier League newcomers are said to be among a clutch of top flight clubs interested in a loan move for the 20-year-old, with Brentford and West Ham also linked.

However, it’s been reported that an unnamed Champions League club have lodged a “big money bid” for the winger.

Carvalho only joined Liverpool last summer from Fulham but it’s claimed he’s no longer part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

It comes after a frustrating season for the Portugal Under-21 man, who has clocked up just 342 minutes of football at Anfield.

Despite his lack of game time, it’s thought Liverpool might be reluctant to sanction a permanent deal for a promising young talent.

According to Football Insider, there have been “tentative discussions” about a potential buy-back clause being included in the deal.

Carvalho has struggled for game time with Liverpool this seasonCarvalho has struggled for game time with Liverpool this season
Speaking recently about Carvalho’s current situation on Merseyside, Klopp said: “I think there is a possibility Fabio could go on loan, but we will see. This was not the best year of his career, his young career.

“No player has impressed me more than Fabio, that’s the truth. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations and it didn’t work out. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career.

“His reactions in a row [to not playing], I’ve never seen before, unbelievable.

“If we keep him, that’s all we will see. There are no plans for loans, we want to keep them if we can give them the opportunity to play, we’ll keep them because they definitely have the quality.”

Carvalho previously represented England up to Under-18 level having moved to the country at the age of 11.

The wide man made his Fulham debut in 2020 but it was the 2021/22 campaign that was his breakout season, scoring 11 times in 38 games to help Marco Silva’s side win promotion to the Premier League.

His form earned him a permanent move to Liverpool for a reported £5m fee, potentially rising to £7.7m with add-ons.

