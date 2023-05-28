Hibernian boss discusses return for Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley after ex-Man City man suffers injury blow

The defender missed Hibs’ season finale on Saturday with a hamstring injury he suffered in their penultimate game of the season, their 4-2 win against Celtic.

According to Johnson, the 20-year-old is now facing a recovery period of three to four months.

Egan-Riley isn’t the only injury concern for Hibs, with Chris Cadden and Jake Doyle-Hayes also suffering serious setbacks during the final day draw against Hearts.

The result against their 10-man rivals meant they finished the season in fifth place and must now qualify for Europe through an extra qualifying round, ensuring an early return to pre-season.

Addressing his side’s injuries, Johnson admitted Egan-Riley was on the radar for a potential loan return next season having impressed during his stint at Easter Road.

“With CJ’s hamstring as well, it looks like he’s going to be out for three or four months, so that’s three big players,” he told Football Scotland.

Egan-Riley spent the second half of last season on loan north of the border

“Two are under contract but one potentially we could have got back next year, so we will have to rethink with a short summer ahead of us.”

The former Manchester City man made 14 appearances for Hibs after signing on loan during the January transfer window.