Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley joins SPL outfit Hibernian on loan until the end of the season

The 20-year-old has made just two starts for the Clarets since signing from Manchester City in the summer, with both of those coming in the Carabao Cup.

Egan-Riley, who earned a few caps for England’s Under 19s, contributed to a clean sheet against Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury Town in the second round of the competition at Greenhous Meadow and was included in the XI that beat Crawley Town 3-1 at Turf Moor in November.

However, the young centre back, who can also operate on the right hand side, has been limited to around 20 minutes of game time in the Championship, featuring from the bench in games against Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Reading.

Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley in action The Carabao Cup Third Round - Burnley v Crawley Town - Tuesday 8th November 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

He will now hope to be involved in Hibs’ push for UEFA Conference League qualification with Lee Johnson’s side just two points adrift of the top four in the SPL.