Agony for Burnley’s Luke McNally as Luton Town edge past Coventry City to reach Premier League

The Hatters, who finished third in the final Championship table, overcame Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley.

The two sides were locked at 1-1 after extra time after Jordan Clark’s first-half opener for the Hatters was cancelled out by Gustavo Hamer’s strike.

But it was Rob Edwards’ side who came out on top on spot kicks, winning 6-5, to end Luton’s 31-year absence from the top flight.

It also marks a remarkable rise from non-league to the Premier League, having only escaped the National League in 2018.

Burnley man Luke McNally found himself on the losing side, having played the full 120 minutes in Coventry’s three-man backline.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the season with the Sky Blues, making 22 appearances and helping Mark Robins’ side finish in the top six.

Luton will line up in the top division next season for the first time in 31 years

Coventry edged past Middlesbrough in their play-off semi-final, after finishing fifth, 10 points adrift of Luton Town, who came from behind to beat Sunderland to seal their place in the final.

But it was Luton who claimed the spoils at Wembley and win what has been dubbed the “£170m final”, given the TV money on offer in the top flight.

Among those watching the final on TV was Burnley minority investor and NFL legend JJ Watt, who spoke of his relief at avoiding a promotion showdown.

“The richest game in football, roughly $200 Million on the line (and a whole lot more),” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thankful to not be sweating it out today.”

Watt and his wife Kealia, an ex-international for the USA’s women’s football team, recently announced their investment in the club ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The 34-year-old is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, while Kealia played for Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars.

The final line-up for the 2023/24 campaign will be decided tomorrow when the final Premier League game day takes place.