Burnley's key dates for Premier League return: Fixture release, season start & transfer windows
This weekend we will discover the confirmed line-up for the 2023/24 campaign when the three relegated sides are decided and one of Coventry City and Luton Town will join the Clarets and Sheffield United in winning promotion.
Ahead of Burnley’s return, we take a look at the key dates for your diary next season:
When are the fixtures released?
The fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 15 with the official announcement expected at 9am.
When does the season start and finish?
The Premier League season kicks off on August 12 and concludes nine months later on May 19, 2024.
The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the World Cup.
Will there be a winter break?
Yes. The fixture list provides a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20.
In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
When does the transfer window open and close?
The Premier League's summer window opens on Wednesday, June 14 and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1.
The Premier League's winter window will open on Monday, January 1 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1 2024.
The EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1 will also close their windows on the same dates, although times may vary.