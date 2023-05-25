News you can trust since 1877
Goalkeepers depart as Burnley announce retained list following 2022/23 campaign

Burnley goalkeepers Will Norris and Lukas Jensen are to depart Turf Moor following the expiration of their contracts.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 25th May 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
The Clarets have confirmed the duo are to move on after confirming their retained list following the culmination of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Norris and Jensen join long-serving pair Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes in leaving East Lancashire.

It was announced earlier this week that Lowton would be moving on after eight years with the club, while Barnes has already signed for Championship side Norwich City.

As for Jensen, he departs after spending three years with the club. He joined the Clarets in the summer of 2019 and subsequently became a regular in the academy’s Under-23s side.

He also featured on the bench for the senior team in the Premier League’s Project Restart the following year.

The 24-year-old has spent the past season on loan at Accrington Stanley, making 35 appearances.

Jensen is one of two goalkeepers to depart Turf MoorJensen is one of two goalkeepers to depart Turf Moor
Norris, meanwhile, joined from Wolves in the summer of 2020. He went on to make three appearances for the Clarets before a loan move to Peterborough United in January this year.

The club has also confirmed a number of departures from its academy setup.

In the Under-21s, Frankie Deane, Joe McGlynn, Ayodeji Sotona, Lewis Thomas, Seb Thompson, Ne-Jai Tucker, Jacson Coppack, Keelan Williams, Jacob Hamilton, Dane McCullough, Kade Ratchford will all move on.

In the Under-18s, Nathan James, Trevon Bryan, Tosin Olopade are also set to embark on new chapters in their careers this summer.

“We wish all the players who are leaving the club every success in the future,” Burnley said in a statement.

