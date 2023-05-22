News you can trust since 1877
'A huge thank you to everyone': Matt Lowton to leave Burnley after eight years

Matt Lowton’s eight-year spell with Burnley has come to an end.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:34 BST
Burnley coach Charlie Adam addresses links to Blackpool vacancy

The Clarets have confirmed the right-back is to depart Turf Moor when his contract runs out this summer.

A 2015 signing from Aston Villa, the 33-year-old went on to make 203 appearances for the club, scoring three times.

Lowton was sent out on loan for the second half of the season, making nine appearances for Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone at Burnley Football Club sends gratitude and thanks to Matt for the contribution he’s made – wishing him and his family all the best for the future,” the club said in a statement.

The two-time promotion winner, who also represented the Clarets in the Europa League, paid tribute to the club and its fans, adding he’ll return to Turf Moor as a supporter himself.

“It’s just a huge thank you to everyone,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

Lowton will leave Turf Moor when his contract expires this summerLowton will leave Turf Moor when his contract expires this summer
“I’m glad we’ve had so much success and that we’ve brought the fans down to Turf Moor every week in their numbers.

“If you’re from Burnley, you’re a massive Burnley fan. It means so much to the town and with the culture here I grasped that straight away.

“The fans have been great with me and my family over the years and I was happy to repay them. Hopefully I did on the pitch by giving them 100 per cent.”

Lowton added: “We’ve seen this season it’s been unbelievable and hopefully I’ll be coming back and watching them in the future.

“I hope it goes from strength to strength because the love I have for this club – I can’t really put it into words.”

Lowton isn’t the only experienced campaigner to be leaving Turf Moor this summer. Last week it was announced fan favourite Ashley Barnes will be joining Norwich City on a two-year deal once his Burnley contract expires this summer.

The 33-year-old made 293 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets, scoring 54 goals during his nine-and-a-bit years at Turf Moor.

The iconic forward won three promotions to the Premier League with the club, matching Michael Duff's record.

