Journalist Alan Nixon has previously claimed the 37-year-old is under consideration for the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Adam, who is currently coaching in Burnley’s academy, says he’s not held any talks with the Blackpool hierarchy.

“I’ve had no contact from anybody at the football club, so that’s as far as it goes,” he told The Gazette.

“I’m obviously going to be linked because of my affinity with the club and the time I had there, but I’ve had no contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s interesting to see which way they go.”

The Seasiders legend has previously admitted he’s keen to become a manager one day, but the former midfielder appears to be in no rush.

Charlie Adam has been coaching with Burnley's academy

When asked if he would be interested in the Blackpool job, Adam added: “I want to go into management one day but it’s got to be the right moment and the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a great job with the Under-21s at Burnley and the loans that I look after. I really enjoy that.

“I’m fortunate to be at a great club which is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

In recent days Adam has also been linked with the vacancy at Dundee, another of his former clubs, following the recent departure of Gary Bowyer.

Ex-Preston North End defender Callum Davidson was expected to take over but the move fell through earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s obviously because of my links and it’s the team I support. I was brought up supporting the club,” Adam explained.

“A lot of names have been linked. Obviously it’s looking like Callum Davidson is not going to become the manager and they’ve got to band some names around.