The 18-year-old will be loaned straight out to Belgian side K.V. Mechelen until the end of the season, who are managed by former Claret Steven Defour.

After joining the Anderlecht academy from RSC Verviers in 2015, the forward has progressed through the ‘Purple and White’ youth system featuring regularly for the U21 side.

Agyei is already a Belgium U21 international and will now gain first team experience under Defour’s guidance in the Belgian Pro League before returning to the Clarets in the summer.

Burnley have signed teenage winger Enock Agyei from Anderlecht

After becoming a Claret, Agyei said: "It is a new change for me. It is something that will help my development and my career.

"I spoke with Vincent and he persuaded me to come here and I think it is going to be a great chapter in my career."

Former Burnley midfielder and Mechelen manager Defour said: “Enock has a lot of maturity in his game, despite his age. He never loses overview in his action.