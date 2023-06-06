‘That’s nice to hear’: Burnley target Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye opens up on Vincent Kompany interest

The Clarets have been linked with the KRC Genk midfielder for the second summer running as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Kompany’s native country is an area Burnley have used to good effect already, with the likes of Josh Cullen, Vitinha, Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Ameen Al-Dakhil all arriving via that route.

It remains to be seen if Ndayishimiye will become the latest player to make the move to Turf Moor, but he hasn’t ruled it out.

“I have learned that he (Kompany) appreciates my qualities. Of course, that is nice to hear,” the 24-year-old told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He plays with Burnley with a certain philosophy in which I would feel good. For me, playing style has always been important when choosing a club.”

Ndayishimiye enjoyed a strong campaign with Genk, scoring eight goals and producing a remarkable 24 assists.

Kompany is said to be an admirer of the attacking midfielder

Burnley aren’t the only side with interest though, with Premier League rivals Brighton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Wolves also sending scouts to watch him play.

Addressing his next steps, Ndayishimiye added: “I do think (my future) will be discussed in the coming months. Those conversations will have to show what is best for Genk and for myself.

“Let me put it this way; I am not saying that I am necessarily done in Belgium. I still have a lot to learn anyway, and I have to keep taking steps.”

Speaking last season, Genk boss Wouter Vrancken - who bought Ndayishimiye for a bargain £3m fee in the summer of 2021 - revealed Kompany had been in touch.

“Vincent and I like the same profile of player,” Vrancken admitted.

“I’ll give you a scoop; at the start of the season, he asked me about my plans for Tresor. If I didn’t need him, I had to let him know.

“’Just stay away from him’, I replied naturally.”