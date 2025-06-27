Former Burnley boss installed as early favourite for Leicester City job following Ruud van Nistelrooy's departure

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been installed as the early bookies’ favourite for the Leicester City job following confirmation of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s departure.

The 48-year-old’s exit has been expected for some time now, but official confirmation comes more than nine weeks after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.

The Dutchman oversaw 19 defeats and managed just five wins from his 27 matches in charge of the East Midlands club last season.

In their statement, the Foxes say they have “mutually agreed to part ways” with van Nistelrooy and have terminated his contract with immediate effect.

"Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club,” Leicester said.

"From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club’s academy into our first-team environment.

"Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future.”

van Nistelrooy's departure has long been expected (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Not only are the club facing their second season in the Championship in three years, they are also under threat of being hit with a potential points penalty after being charged for allegedly breaching the EFL's financial rules.

Existing first-team coaching staff will oversee the start of Leicester's pre-season work while Leicester look to identify a new boss.

Former Claret Sean Dyche – out of work since leaving Everton – has been installed as the early favourite with the bookies, ahead of Danny Rohl – who is soon expected to depart Sheffield Wednesday.

The likes of Michael Carrick, Gary O’Neil and Liam Rosenior are also fancied.

Bookies’ odds

Sean Dyche – 4/5

Danny Rohl – 11/8

Michael Carrick – 4/1

Gary O’Neil – 10/1

David Wagner – 12/1

Liam Rosenior – 12/1

Chris Wilder – 14/1

Edin Terzic – 16/1

Steven Gerrard – 16/1

Johannes Hoff Thorup – 20/1