Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche sacked by Everton just hours before FA Cup tie

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been sacked by Everton just hours ahead of their FA Cup tie against Peterborough United.

The club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, have bowed to fan pressure following a poor run of results. The decision comes within a month of the group’s takeover.

The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 games, leaving them just a point ahead of the relegation zone.

Dyche’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season but the new owners have decided to wield the axe straight away.

Remarkable, the sacking comes just three hours before Everton are due to host League One side Posh in FA Cup third round action.

The club has announced Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman will now be in charge of that tie.

Ian Woan, Dyche’s trusted former assistant at Turf Moor, has also departed alongside the 53-year-old.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect,” the Toffees said in a statement.

“Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

“The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course.

“Under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

Dyche’s 10-year Burnley reign came to an end in 2022 having led the Clarets to two memorable promotions to the Premier League, before guiding the club to the Europa League.