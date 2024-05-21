Burnley's James Trafford named in England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s James Trafford has been included in England’s provisional squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The 21-year-old has been named among a crop of four goalkeepers in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man squad, which will later be whittled down to 26.

The shot stopper hasn’t been capped by the Three Lions yet but he did receive a late call-up to the senior squad in March after Sam Johnstone was forced to pull out through injury.

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson are the other three goalkeepers selected in Southgate’s provisional squad.

He’s otherwise been a regular for Lee Carsley’s Under-21 side, receiving 17 caps for his country.

Prior to his move to Turf Moor last summer, the ex-Bolton Wanderers loanee was an integral part of the Under-21 side that lifted the European Championships last year, saving a last-minute penalty in the final.

It’s been a mixed campaign for the keeper, who started Burnley’s first 28 league games of the season before being dropped for Arijanet Muric in mid-March. Since then, he’s failed to get a look in.

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: James Trafford of England in action during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 25, 2024 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

But still aged only 21, the future still looks bright for Trafford, who has also been linked with both Liverpool and Newcastle United in recent weeks.

England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday, June 6, when they face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. Further group games against Denmark and Slovenia follow.

Trafford’s Burnley teammate Zeki Amdouni is also likely to feature at the tournament having been a regular part of Switzerland’s recent squads.