Vincent Kompany on the uncertain futures of Burnley duo Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the recent departures of Burnley stalwarts Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson, the futures of Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez also remain uncertain.

Taylor and Rodriguez are also out of contract this summer, although the club recently announced talks over their futures are “continuing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Vincent Kompany is hopeful a resolution can be found, but it remains to be seen if the experienced duo will end up putting pen to paper on new deals.

When asked if he expects Taylor and Rodriguez to stay, Kompany said: “I don’t know, but they’ve been at the club for a long time so I’m pretty sure we can have a conversation and do what’s best for them but also the club mainly.

“That will play out over the next few weeks.”

The Clarets are losing a combined 954 career appearances between Cork and Gudmundsson, but Kompany is confident others will step up to fill the breach.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley speaks to Charlie Taylor on the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on July 11, 2020 in Liverpool (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“It’s never an easy moment but like every club, there’s always a moment where it can come to an end,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have to rely on the rise of other players. Josh Cullen has risen this season massively in leadership. Dara O’Shea has risen a lot in leadership and we’ve got others still coming, so hopefully we will have new leaders.