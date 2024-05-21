Vincent Kompany on the uncertain futures of Burnley duo Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez
Cork and Gudmundsson bid an emotional goodbye to Turf Moor on Sunday after making their final outings for the club during the final day 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Taylor and Rodriguez are also out of contract this summer, although the club recently announced talks over their futures are “continuing”.
Manager Vincent Kompany is hopeful a resolution can be found, but it remains to be seen if the experienced duo will end up putting pen to paper on new deals.
When asked if he expects Taylor and Rodriguez to stay, Kompany said: “I don’t know, but they’ve been at the club for a long time so I’m pretty sure we can have a conversation and do what’s best for them but also the club mainly.
“That will play out over the next few weeks.”
The Clarets are losing a combined 954 career appearances between Cork and Gudmundsson, but Kompany is confident others will step up to fill the breach.
“It’s never an easy moment but like every club, there’s always a moment where it can come to an end,” he said.
“We will have to rely on the rise of other players. Josh Cullen has risen this season massively in leadership. Dara O’Shea has risen a lot in leadership and we’ve got others still coming, so hopefully we will have new leaders.
“The main thing is to recognise the service they have given to the team and for them to finish with their family and the fans was good for them.”