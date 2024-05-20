Vincent Kompany bats away questions over Burnley future amid speculation linking him with Brighton vacancy
The Seagulls are on the hunt for a new head coach after deciding to mutually part ways with Roberto De Zerbi.
Kompany was installed as the early second favourite for the role behind Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna. However, he’s since drifted out to 16/1 behind Francesco Farioli, Graham Potter, Rob Edwards and Russell Martin.
Kompany has been consistent from the start of his Burnley career that he won’t address any speculation surrounding his future – and following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, he stuck to his word.
When asked if Burnley fans have anything to worry about, Kompany joked: “We’re not going to finish on that question, you can do better.”
He then added: “I’ve never answered about my future, not once. Not now, never in the past, never in the future.”
In April, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Kompany would be a candidate for the Brighton job were they to part ways with De Zerbi. He even suggested Burnley have begun to sound out potential replacements.
He wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: “In case Roberto De Zerbi decided to leave Brighton at the end of the season, Brighton officials already identified a number of potential successors whom [sic]… Vincent Kompany!
“Been told informal talks have already taken place with trainer’s side to know if a departure from Burnley was a possibility.
“With this in mind, Clarets already begun talks with several intermediaries to sound out the coaching market in the event of Vince ‘The King's’ departure.
“Nothing done yet! But the musical chairs in the coaching sector could be in for a few surprises! Wait and see.”
The Burnley Express, however, understands those reports were wide of the mark.
Addressing that speculation prior to the game against Manchester United, Kompany once again gave very little away.
“I never answer questions about my future, ever,” he said. “I’ve never done in the past and I won't do it in the future. It was a decision I made on the first day of my career.
“Whatever amount of years [on my contract], no other thinking. Just try and do something special in the next few weeks if possible.”
