Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's final day defeat to Nottingham Forest and explains full-time huddle

Vincent Kompany felt Nottingham Forest’s edge in quality proved to be the deciding factor in Burnley’s final day defeat.

The club’s miserable campaign came to an end with another defeat, their 24th of the season, at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Ex-Claret Chris Wood struck both of their goals in the first-half in their 2-1 win before Josh Cullen struck a late goal for the hosts to reduce the deficit.

While the game didn’t go the way Kompany would have liked it to have done, it did at least end on a somewhat positive note with club stalwarts Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson receiving deserved ovations on their final appearances for the club.

“The emotions were there at the start of the game,” Kompany said. “I felt like there was every intention to start this game with everything we’ve got.

“We got punished in two moments and then you kind of think ‘what type of day is this going to become?’

“The team kept fighting though, we gave ourselves a chance to be in the game and gave ourselves a chance to get a result.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“From that moment onwards it was all about getting a good finish for Johann Gudmundsson and Jack Cork and having all the motivation for next season in a league where we will have a really strong squad. That counts for a lot of positive energy for me.”

Ahead of this game, Kompany said he would use the fixture as part of preparation for the club’s return to the Championship.

When asked what he learned from the encounter, the Clarets boss added: “In order to get goals in this league and to not concede goals in this league, we just need that half a yard more sharpness if you like.

“I don’t think the difference between the two teams was that big, but you could see the players they have in the final third and the threat they have.

“There’s no complaining about it from my side. We have players who can become that and can do that. It’s just work and time and we look forward to that.”

Prior to the traditional lap of appreciation, which took place in front of pretty sparse stands, Kompany gathered his players and staff for a big huddle, while Nottingham Forest celebrated their survival with their supporters.

Explaining what his message was, Kompany said: “It’s quite easy. You have a team that has every right to celebrate but they are celebrating with their fans on your pitch.

“Next year, we know the feeling of celebrating at Turf Moor. This is something for us next season and that was the main message.

“We know we can win a lot of games. To rebuild that energy towards it you have to set your target early.