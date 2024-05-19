Burnley player ratings vs Nottingham Forest as three 5/10s dished out following final day defeat - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 19th May 2024, 18:34 BST
Burnley signed off a difficult Premier League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Goals from former Claret Chris Wood condemned Vincent Kompany’s men to yet another loss, their 24th of the campaign.

It finishes off a draining season for the club, whose relegation was already confirmed last week following the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Nothing he could have done about either goal. Pulled off a couple of good saves to keep the score down.

1. Arijanet Muric - 6/10

Had a shaky first-half in his final game of his loan which led to him being brought off at the interval to be replaced by Vitinho.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10

Pulled off an important tackle to deny Anthony Elanga after Burnley were cut wide open through the middle of the pitch.

3. Dara O'Shea - 6/10

Tried his luck with a rising effort from range that just flew over. Used his pace to good effect to make some recoveries.

4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10

