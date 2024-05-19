Goals from former Claret Chris Wood condemned Vincent Kompany’s men to yet another loss, their 24th of the campaign.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Arijanet Muric - 6/10
Nothing he could have done about either goal. Pulled off a couple of good saves to keep the score down. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10
Had a shaky first-half in his final game of his loan which led to him being brought off at the interval to be replaced by Vitinho. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Dara O'Shea - 6/10
Pulled off an important tackle to deny Anthony Elanga after Burnley were cut wide open through the middle of the pitch. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10
Tried his luck with a rising effort from range that just flew over. Used his pace to good effect to make some recoveries. Photo: Nathan Stirk
