Reports linking Burnley boss Vincent Kompany with Brighton said to be wide of the mark
Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed the Seagulls have sounded out the Burnley boss as a potential replacement for current head coach Roberto De Zerbi should he move on this summer.
The Italian has been linked with a number of vacancies in recent weeks, including Liverpool, who are on the lookout for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.
A number of other top jobs are expected to come up at the end of the season, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and perhaps even Manchester United.
De Zerbi has two years remaining on his current Brighton contract but talks over a new deal have stalled.
Should he move on, Tavolieri expects Kompany to be someone they look at. He even suggests Burnley have begun to sound out potential replacements.
He wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: “In case Roberto De Zerbi decided to leave Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season, Brighton officials already identified a number of potential successors whom [sic]… Vincent Kompany!
“Been told informal talks have already taken place with trainer’s side to know if a departure from Burnley was a possibility.
“With this in mind, Clarets already begun talks with several intermediaries to sound out the coaching market in the event of Vince ‘The King's’ departure.
“Nothing done yet! But the musical chairs in the coaching sector could be in for a few surprises! Wait and see.”
However, the Burnley Express understands there is no truth to these reports.
Burnley have stuck by Kompany this season despite their fight against relegation.
It’s been made clear that, irrespective of whether the club stay in the Premier League or not, the Belgian is here to stay.
In December, following Burnley’s poor start to the season, minority shareholder JJ Watt gave Kompany his full backing while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.
“He ain't going, I’ll tell you that right now,” he said.
Last season Kompany was linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as the role as manager of the Belgium national team, following Burnley’s Championship title win.