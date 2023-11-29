JJ Watt makes emphatic statement about Vincent Kompany's Burnley future after 'devastating' West Ham defeat

JJ Watt has emphatically claimed Vincent Kompany is going nowhere after being probed about his Burnley future.

The club’s minority shareholder flew over to the UK last week to witness Burnley’s “devastating” 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

It means Burnley remain bottom of the Premier League table on just four points and five adrift of safety.

It now sets up a must-win clash on Saturday against relegation rivals Sheffield United, who also languish inside the bottom three on just five points.

“There is no doubt that this is a large game,” Watt told the Pat McAfee Show.

The panellists then joked that Kompany should be sacked and replaced by Gump Cathcart, a member of the Pat McAfee team.

But Watt interjected emphatically, declaring: “He ain't going, I’ll tell you that right now”.

Nevertheless, Watt was left just as crestfallen as the rest of us after witnessing the cruel ending to the game.

The NFL legend had flown in and out just for the game, although he did spare some time to pull some pints with the Burnley faithful.

“It was devastating, there’s no other way to put it,” Watt admitted.

“I was in the stands with the fans, we went up 1-0. It was everything you hoped for. The whole reason I flew over there was for this reason.

“We were up 1-0 against a good team that are playing good football right now and it’s late in the game, so you’re thinking ‘yes’, I want to be the good luck charm. I’m standing with the fans, we’re all cheering, we’re all high fiving, beer is flying, it’s great.

“Then in the 86th minute they score the first one and you’re thinking ‘damn it’, but alright it’s 1-1 and you’re trying to hype yourself back up. If you had told me coming into this we would get a point, I’d take that.